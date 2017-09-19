Violence Erupts After Vigil For Slain Student-Activist in Georgia

A protest at Georgia Tech over the police killing of an LGBTQ activist turned violent Monday, with a university police cruiser being set aflame and officials warning students to shelter in place.

Two officers were injured and three people were charged with inciting a riot and battery on a police officer, Georgia Tech spokesman Lance Wallace said.

One of the unidentified officers was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Wallace said.

The protest of roughly 50 people occurred after a memorial vigil for Scout Schultz. University police shot Schultz, 21, dead on Saturday night after she approached an officer with a knife, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case.

"Shoot me," Schultz can be heard yelling in a bystander's video.

But Schultz’s family lawyer, L. Chris Stewart, said Monday that Schultz was only carrying a multi-purpose tool, and that its "tiny" blade was never exposed.

"What was Scout doing that day?" Stewart said. "Standing there disoriented, having a mental breakdown and was shot from 20 feet away."

Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz.

The protest began moments after the Monday night vigil ended, NBC affiliate WXIA reported. Video footage showed a chaotic scene, with people screaming and police officers thrusting someone against a cruiser and chasing a woman down a smoke-filled street.

"You killed our friend," someone shouts at one point.

Other video showed a police cruiser engulfed in flames. A student, Jacob Peavy, said he saw people with masks and crowbars fleeing the scene.

"The police told us to get away in case the car exploded," he said.

On its website, the school said it was experiencing an emergency and warned students to stay inside. Schultz's family, meanwhile, pleaded for calm.

"Answering violence with violence is not the answer," the family said, according to WXIA. "Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students. This is how we will truly honor Scout's life and legacy."