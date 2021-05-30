Viral TikTok 'kickback' in Seattle broken up by police after fights, fires break out

A beach in Washington state became the latest location for a viral TikTok "kickback" party that had to be broken up by police.

A huge crowd gathered on Alki Beach in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday night, after invites to the "kickback" went viral on TikTok — the "kickback" a reference to "Adrian's Kickback," which led to bedlam in Huntington Beach, California, last weekend.

Police clear people from Alki Beach in Seattle on May 29, 2021. KING

That "kickback" drew thousands to Huntington Beach after Adrian Lopez, 17, posted a video inviting people to his birthday party on the app. Nearly 150 people were arrested during the gathering, which stretched over two days at Huntington Beach.

On TikTok, the meetup in Seattle went by several names, including the "Washington Kickback" and the "Alki Beach Kickback."

@SeattleParks has closed Alki Beach due to going public safety issues(fights, fires, robberies). Officers are now asking the remaining people to please leave. Please do not attempt to enter Alki Beach at this time. Roads are closed approaching the beach. https://t.co/TwIsDu9JXj — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2021

Videos posted to the platform show a large crowd of people dancing and reveling together.

A large police presence initially responded to the crowd, according to the Seattle Police Department Twitter account. Then, Seattle Parks and Recreation shut the beach down.

The crowd convened around 9 p.m. and police made two arrests after multiple fights broke out, according to NBC News affiliate King 5. One person was injured, King 5 reported.