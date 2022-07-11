Viral video shows sea lions chase away too-close beachgoers in Southern California

A video showing sea lions chase beachgoers away from their spot on a Southern California beach has gone viral, and serves as a reminder to give the animals their space.

The video appears to show curious sunbathers approach two sea lions lounging near rocks at La Jolla Cove in San Diego. The creatures start charging toward the people, most of whom run away frantically.

The sea lions finally make their way into the water, where swimmers were forced to dodge the escape, according to the footage.

“I started recording because it was really funny to watch for me because to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions,” Charlianne Yeyna, who took the video, told NBC San Diego.

She added: “The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach and I was just watching them. And this woman got really close to them, like 4 feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody.”

Yeyna said she saw plenty of signs asking beachgoers to stay a safe distance from seals and sea lions in their natural habitat.

Last year, the San Diego city leadership posted additional signs reminding people to keep away from the wild animals.

"Like, they are still wild animals and you need to give them their space," Yeyna said. "I think that this shows that they are not to be messed with."