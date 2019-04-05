Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 12:09 PM GMT / Updated April 5, 2019, 1:09 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and Courtney Kube

One person was dead and another person was wounded Friday morning after a shooting at a Virginia Naval air station, a U.S. military official said.

Naval Air Station Oceana was on lockdown during the incident, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The military official said the shooting, which unfolded in a base parking lot, stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

A Facebook post from the air station's account said the shooter had been "contained," and the victim was brought to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooter or the victim was dead.

The senior official said before 8 a.m. that the situation was over, and fire officials announced shortly after that the lockdown had been lifted.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.