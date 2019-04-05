Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 12:09 PM GMT / Updated April 5, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and Courtney Kube

A male sailor who shot and wounded a female sailor at a Virginia naval air station was killed by security personnel at the base Friday morning, officials said.

The female sailor who was shot "several times" in the parking lot of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Capt. Chad Vincelette, commanding officer, said in a statement.

"The shooter was quickly identified, shot and killed by my Naval Air Station Oceana security personnel," he said. The sailor was armed with a handgun.

Vincelette said the incident was an "isolated domestic shooting," but the reason behind the violence was unknown and being investigated. Officials have not shared the identities of the shooter or the victim.

He said the base is searched randomly for prohibited items, and investigators are also looking into how the sailor got a gun on the premises.

Naval Air Station Oceana was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday morning. Vincelette said the shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. and was "resolved" five minutes later.