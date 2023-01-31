Two junior varsity girls basketball coaches are out of a job at a Virginia high school after the assistant coach allegedly suited up and played in a game.

Portsmouth Public Schools received a report last Monday from administrators at Nansemond River High School that a member of Churchland High School’s junior varsity coaching staff “took part in the game” on Jan. 21, district spokesperson Lauren Nolasco told NBC News.

Churchland administrators investigated and then reported the incident to the Virginia High School League, the sanctioning body for public high school games in the state.

"While I cannot discuss details of the investigation since this is a personnel matter, I can confirm Arlisha Boykins is no longer an employee of Portsmouth Public Schools," Nolasco said in a statement.

Boykins, 22, was the Churchland assistant coach accused of posing as a student in the game against Nansemond River, NBC affiliate WAVY-TV of Portsmouth reported. The actual player missed the game because of an out-of-town club tournament, the girl’s parents told the news station.

Boykins was hired in August 2022. Her last day with the school was Jan.25, Nolasco said. The head coach of the girls basketball team is also no longer employed, Nolasco said.

It was not immediately clear how the assistant coach was allowed to play or how long she was in the game. No Churchland administrators were in attendance for the contest, according to the district spokesperson.

Administrators at the Suffolk, Virginia, high school did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Churchland staff met with the parents and players on the junior varsity and varsity teams. The group decided they did not want to continue the basketball season, Nolasco said.

"The teams’ remaining opponents and officials have been notified," she said.

Boykins could not be reached at phone numbers listed for her.