Virginia man accused of crashing car into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building

A Virginia man is accused of drunkenly crashing his car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to get in, according to police.

The New York City Police Department responded early Thursday to a report of a man driving the wrong way on a Tribeca street. He then struck a building, got out of the car and "attempted to forcibly gain entry through a secured door but was unsuccessful," police said.

The man, Morgan Mank, 31, of Ashburn, was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

Mank was then charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

TMZ reported that Mank was mumbling about Swift as he tried to rip out the apartment building's intercom.

A man with the name of Morgan Mank on Twitter and Facebook has recently posted about Swift. On Tuesday, he tweeted that she was "insane."

Mank did not respond to a message seeking comment on Friday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This isn’t the first time Swift has had to deal with strangers coming to her residences.

In 2019, an Iowa man was arrested near the singer’s home carrying a backpack containing more than 30 lock picks and several other burglary tools. He told police he was hoping to visit with Swift.

Also in 2019, another man, who had recently gotten out of jail for stalking the "All Too Well" singer, climbed a ladder to the second-floor window of Swift’s Manhattan townhouse and used a brick to break a window.

Swift, in a 2019 essay for Elle magazine, said stalkers have made her “start prepping for bad things.”