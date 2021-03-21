Virginia police officer shot during attempt to catch an escaped cow

A police officer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is in stable condition after accidentally being shot during an attempt to stop a loose cow.

Officers were responding to an animal complaint Saturday night after a cow escaped a stockyard earlier in the day, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. The cow was located near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call.

After local ranchers were unable to capture and contain the cow, officers intervened to help end the situation. One officer was struck by a bullet in the lower body and transferred to UVA Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

The department is investigating whether the officer was shot by a fellow officer or by someone else attempting to stop the cow.

Due to injuries sustained during the attempt to wrangle the animal, a decision was made to euthanize the cow.