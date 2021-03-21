IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Virginia police officer shot during attempt to catch an escaped cow

Officers were responding to an animal complaint Saturday night after a cow got loose from a stockyard earlier in the day.
By Doha Madani

A police officer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is in stable condition after accidentally being shot during an attempt to stop a loose cow.

Officers were responding to an animal complaint Saturday night after a cow escaped a stockyard earlier in the day, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. The cow was located near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call.

After local ranchers were unable to capture and contain the cow, officers intervened to help end the situation. One officer was struck by a bullet in the lower body and transferred to UVA Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

The department is investigating whether the officer was shot by a fellow officer or by someone else attempting to stop the cow.

Due to injuries sustained during the attempt to wrangle the animal, a decision was made to euthanize the cow.

