Virginia sees deaths, destruction, and power outages in Hurricane Michael's wake

Five people in Virginia were killed and hundreds of thousands of residents woke up to darkness on Friday, as the state dug out of destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael.

Flood waters wreaked havoc throughout central and western Virginia, while high winds knocked out power to wide swaths of the southeast, said Jeff Caldwell, external affairs director for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

In the heavily populated Hampton Roads region, there were more than 200,000 customers without power at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, which makes up the bulk of the more than 400,000 customers without electricity across Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department in South County area. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department

With the storm having passed, police and firefighters fanned out across Virginia, scouring streams and damaged property, fearing they might find more victims.

"There are still some folks unaccounted for, so that's possible," Caldwell told NBC News.

Utility crews rushed to downed lines in hope of flipping the switch for all Virginians. But even optimistically, that's probably not going to happen until early next week.

“It could be days, the power companies are working very hard, it's probably going to be at least a few days for everyone to get their power back," said Caldwell.

Those killed include Hanover County fire Lt. Brad Clark, who was killed as his crew was responding to a car crash in heavy storm conditions on Thursday night when a tractor-trailer slammed into Clark’s firetruck, according to the department.

Firefighter Lieutenant Brad Clark was killed when a tractor trailer struck his fire engine in Hanover County, Virginia. Hanover County Fire

“Please join Hanover County Fire-EMS as we mourn the death of Lieutenant Brad Clark and keep his family and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers," Battalion Chief Gregory Martin said in a statement.

James E. King Jr., a 45-year-old resident of Dry Fork, was swept away when his car got stuck in a flash flood on Thursday afternoon, state police said. His body was found Thursday night.

At least three other people, in addition to King, drowned in flood waters, according to state and local authorities.

More than 1,200 roads across Virginia closed due to flooding and downed trees, state officials said.