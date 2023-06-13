Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student won't return to her job at the school

A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student earlier this year will not be returning to that campus when classes resume, according to a source close to the educator.

Abigail Zwerner is “not coming back in the fall” when students return from summer vacation in the Newport News Public Schools and Richneck Elementary School, the source told NBC News on Tuesday.

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9. John C. Clark / AP file

The source close to Zwerner requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. A representative for Newport News Public Schools could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Zwerner was in her first-grade classroom on Jan. 6 when the youngster took out a 9mm Taurus firearm, which he had brought to campus from home, and then fired one shot, officials said.

The round went through her Zwerner's hand and into her upper chest but the teacher still had the presence of mind to escort students out of class to safety.

Virginia elementary school teacher Abigail Zwerner looks through some letters and gifts sent to her by people across the country on March 20. Carlos Bernate for NBC News

Zwerner and other teachers had allegedly told school administrators their concerns about the young student, who regularly acted out in class.

The teacher filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district in early April, accusing the defendants of ignoring a troubling pattern of violent behavior.

The mother of that young accused shooter pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to using marijuana while possessing a firearm.

Deja Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the firearm, which her son later used to shoot Zwerner.