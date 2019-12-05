A Virginia teacher allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old's ankles, held her upside down

A Virginia teacher has been charged with assault and battery for allegedly grabbing an 11-year-old girl by the ankles and holding her upside down, police said.
Tenkoran Agyeman, a math teacher at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, about 18 miles southwest of Alexandria, was arrested Tuesday, Prince William County police said.
Police said the girl told them the incident occurred on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4. It was reported by another student on Nov. 19 to a school resource officer who notified police that day.
The school's principal said in a letter to parents Wednesday that Agyeman had been placed on leave.
"The safety of our students is our top priority and it is my expectation that all staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students," the principal, Scott Bergquist, said, adding that he was "deeply disappointed" by the teacher's alleged behavior.
Agyeman was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
He is due in court Dec. 12.