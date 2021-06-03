Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder

A Virginia Tech football player was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man, according to authorities.

Isimemen Etute, 18, was arrested in the death of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech is located, police said on Wednesday. Officials said Etute and the victim were acquaintances, but did not provide further details.

Officers found Smith after responding to a welfare check at a residence about 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, police said. Investigators ruled the death a homicide and later identified Etute as a person of interest in the case.

He was immediately suspended from the football team and Virginia Tech, where he is majoring in human development, according to the school. While Etute's information is not on the football team's website, NBC affiliate WSLS of Roanoke reported he was a freshman linebacker.

is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing in Montgomery County General District Court is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

It was unclear if Etute had an attorney.