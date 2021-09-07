A Richmond, Virginia, hiker was found dead in Montana's Glacier National Park days after she was reported missing, officials said.

Jennifer "Jenn" Coleman, 34, was hiking around Logan Pass last Monday or Tuesday when she disappeared, the park said in a tweet. She was reported missing on Wednesday after park officials found her vehicle parked in the Logan Pass parking lot.

A search for Coleman continued through the weekend and involved roughly 50 personnel. It ended Sunday when she was discovered "deceased in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide," the National Park Service said.

Jennifer Coleman was reported missing on Sept. 1, 2021. Glacier National Park

A cause of death was pending.

"Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit," the park service said. "Air operations were halted today, September 5th due to high winds in the incident area."

It's not clear if the body has been retrieved. The park service didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Coleman's father, Hal Coleman, released a statement on Monday through the AWARE Foundation, which promotes safety awareness and helps locate missing and endangered people.

“People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief," Hal Coleman said, who serves as treasurer of the foundation.

The Logan Pass is extremely popular with tourists, the park service said. Many visitors go to take photographs and to see the wildlife before hiking two of the area's most popular trails, the Hidden Lake trail and the Highline trail.