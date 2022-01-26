Virginia woman ordered to stop harassing, stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook

A California judge granted a temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company said a Virginia woman sent the executive hundreds of sometimes threatening messages and appeared at his Palo Alto condo last year, court documents show.

The order barring the 45-year-old woman from harassing, stalking and contacting Cook was issued Friday by Carol Overton, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge.

In a petition for the order, Apple said the woman began harassing Cook in October 2020 when she allegedly tweeted that they were married and that Cook fathered her twin children.

Between October and November of 2020, the woman allegedly emailed Cook 200 times with messages that showed a “significant escalation in tone” and became “threatening and highly disturbing,” the petition says.

In one message, the woman allegedly said she would never forget or forgive Cook, the petition says. The message included a photo of what the company said in the petition was a loaded handgun.

The woman allegedly opened dozens of corporations in Cook’s name between California, New York and Virginia, including one with “Safe Sexclinic, Cook HIV” in its name, the petition says.

In a September 2021 email to Cook, the woman allegedly said: “I’m applying your roommate in Palo Alto.” The next month, she allegedly drove her Porsche SUV from Virginia to Cook’s condo, the petition says.

When she asked Cook’s security guards if she could speak with Cook, they told her to leave. After returning 20 minutes later, the guards called police, the petition says. She allegedly told authorities that she was staying locally and “could get violent,” the petition says.

No weapons were found in her car during a search, according to the petition. Her SUV, which had expired registration, was towed, the document says.

The woman allegedly continued emailing and tweeting at Cook, asking in a December message for $500 million cash and saying in a January tweet that he would be “suicided in his condo.”

The company asked for the restraining order to apply to Cook and all company employees, a request Overton granted.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 29.

The woman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.