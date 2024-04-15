Visitors caught on video destroying ancient rock formations in Nevada

Authorities in Nevada are reaching out to the public for help in finding two men seen on video damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead.

The video shows the two men shoving sandstone chunks over the edge of an outcropping as someone else screams. Lake Mead National Recreation officials say the incident took place near the Redstone Dune Trail on the north side of the lake. Park officials said the damage done is irreparable.

John Haynes, a public information officer at Lake Mead National Recreation Area told local station KVVU of Henderson, Nevada, of the potentially heavy consequences to come for the two men.

"Destruction like this at federally protected sites can result in felony charges that come along with potential fines and jail time," Haynes said. "It’s one of my favorite places in the park and they’re up there just destroying it. I don’t understand that."

The more than 2,300 square miles of mountain and desert canyon just outside of Las Vegas is also a favorite location of tourists — drawing nearly 6 million visitors every year.

With so many visitors to the area, and so little staff, officials said they often find themselves relying on the public to monitor resources within park boundaries. If safe circumstances permit, park officials encourage visitors to capture photos or videos of any suspicious activity which can help officials identify offenders. Thousands of submissions are received by the National Park Service's tip line.

"It's really important to let us know," Haynes said.