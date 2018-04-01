Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Friday afternoon for the fifth time and the island suffered a series of earthquakes with the latest registering as a 6.9 on the Richter scale, the United States Geological Survey said. Authorities confirmed that some homes were "touched by the lava flow" after hundreds of residents were forced to flee.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Leilani Estates region earlier on Friday. While neither quake triggered a tsunami, strong shaking was felt across the region, according to the National Weather Service. The largest recorded earthquake in the area struck the same region more than 40 years ago, registering as a 7.1-magnitude.

In total, Hawaii County civil defense officials ordered thousands of residents on the eastern coast of the Big Island to evacuate late Thursday and Friday as steam and red lava began emerging from a crack in the earth in the Leilani neighborhood.

A new third vent opened as the volcanic eruptions continued on Friday, the County of Hawaii Civil Defense said. Authorities warned that "first responders may not be able to come to the aid of residents who refuse to evacuate," according to NBC News affiliate KHNL.

Gov. David Ige activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist with evacuations and security.

About 770 structures are in the threatened mountainside subdivision. Government officials opened shelters at two community centers to accommodate those who rushed out of the lava's path.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the extent of the damage to the homes was not immediately known, Doug McCormick of Hawaii County's health and safety departments told NBC News.