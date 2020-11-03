Even after almost 100 million Americans cast early ballots, lines at polling places formed before dawn in many parts of the country Tuesday as voters turned up to have the final say in a long and tumultuous presidential campaign upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to wait in line to vote,” said John Hessler, a registered Democrat in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again Tuesday because he preferred a leader who was not a career politician. “It's good that people are coming out here. It shows that they care about what’s going on in the country today. I'm happy about it. No matter who you vote for, it's a right we have, and a lot of countries don't.”

Many who voted Tuesday said they’d had trouble with their mail-in ballots or were worried that they wouldn’t be delivered on time. Some cited Trump’s unfounded warnings of fraud. Some said they preferred to wait to see how the entire campaign played out.

Others simply enjoyed the chance to participate in person.

“This is my first time voting, actually, so I'm actually really excited,” Kiera Polynice said outside the North Miami Library in Florida, where she cast her ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden. “That's why I came here early.”

The divisiveness of the campaign was reflected in voters’ voices at the polling places, where both Biden supporters and Trump supporters spoke passionately about their choices.

In Philadelphia, Biden voter Craig Glass, 71, called Trump “unfit to be president” and an example that “having a lot of money doesn’t make you smart.”

Michelle Green, 57, said after voting for Biden in north Houston that she was “ready to get Trump out of there.” She added: “He’s getting on my nerves. I don’t have time for that man.”

Lisa Cordova, who voted for Biden in Lorain, Ohio, said a Trump victory scared her. Asked what the most important issue was to her, she replied: “Stop the hatred, the meanness, the division of the country right now, it’s just crazy, there’s no respect for anyone.”

In Coral Gables, Florida, meanwhile, Trump voter Ken Swindal, 64, called the Democratic Party “full of radicals” and complemented Trump as “a master salesman.”

In Aliquippa, Tony Colangelo said he voted for Trump because he shared the president’s belief in reopening the economy despite the pandemic. “I want my freedom back,” he said. “I want to live again.”

Jenn Shaw, who lives in London, said she flew home to Houston to vote in person for Trump as an endorsement of his handling of the coronavirus. “He has managed it very well,” she said.

Midge Hall, 85, and her daughter, Lisa Gerard, 50, went to their polling place in Cincinnati together — and voted for different candidates.

Hall, a staunch Trump supporter who raised eight kids, said she wanted to see wider reopening of schools — which Trump has advocated.

Gerard said she'd recently switched her party affiliation from Republican to Democratic.

“We’re ready for a change. I’m worried about equality; I’m worried about the people,” and the direction of the country, she said. “We really need to get this Covid thing under control.”

Barrett reported from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Gallo from Miami, Griffith from Philadelphia, Sesin from Coral Gables, Florida, Hixenbaugh and Haake from Houston, Hampton from Cincinnati, Jester from Lorain, Ohio and Schuppe from Maplewood, New Jersey.