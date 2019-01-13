Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Two employees at an Atlanta area Waffle House have been fired after they were seen in a video putting food on a passed-out customer and making him appear to dance.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, shows workers at a Waffle House in Lithonia, Georgia, putting salt, a slice of cheese and ketchup on a man's head, which was resting on the counter. The clip also shows one person taking hold of the man’s arms and making him dance.

The customer filed a police report with the DeKalb County Police Department on Jan. 7 for simple battery.

He told police he was "highly intoxicated" when employees from the Waffle House harassed him, according to the report. He stated the workers "took his arms and played with them as if he was a puppet."

He also told police he found the video on the internet and was "highly embarrassed."

Waffle House announced the termination of the employees involved in the Jan. 2 incident late last week.

"We have been in contact with the customer and have apologized," Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner said in a statement. "When we learned of this event we launched an investigation, and have terminated the employees involved."