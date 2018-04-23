Waffle House shooting: Suspect in killing of four taken into custody after manhunt

Approximately 160 law enforcement officers on the federal, state and local level had spent hours searching for Reinking in the neighborhoods near the Antioch Waffle House where Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, were all killed, officials said.

Police began going door-to-door on Monday after no credible reports of Reinking's whereabouts had been made. The last sighting of the 29-year-old was on Sunday when a neighbor saw him enter the woods behind his apartment complex.

Aaron also said that police now believe Reinking stole a BMW last week after visiting a dealership and somehow obtaining a key fob. Police said Reinking refused to give his name or identification to sales associates before taking off in the car. Because of GPS technology in the car, it was later located at Reinking's apartment complex by Brentwood, Tennessee, police. But because officers didn't know who took the car and it was empty when they found it, they were unable at the time to link the theft to Reinking.

When police searched Reinking's apartment after the Sunday morning shooting, they found the BMW starter.

Aaron also said a computer case was found by a citizen in a Davidson County, who took it home to a different county in Tennessee. When the citizen opened the computer case, they found a a hand written identification card with Reinking's name and phone number inside.

Aaron added that it was unclear if Reinking dropped the computer case before or after the shooting.