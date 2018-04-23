"When I first heard the gun shots immediately it's like a what’s-going-on type of feeling, and I saw a gentleman near the door of the Waffle House and I jumped from the high counter top seats and jumped toward the bathrooms," Shaw told "Today" on Monday. "The bathrooms seemed like a bad idea — kind of like shooting fish in a barrel."

Shaw said he felt that Reinking was going to "get [him] either way" and waited for an opportunity to act.

"I was waiting for chance, so when I saw the barrel down I saw an opportunity, and I attacked and took it and it worked out for myself and others who were in the Waffle House at same time," Shaw said.

Shaw said it was then that they began wrestling, ignoring his own pain as he grabbed the hot barrel of the AR-15 weapon. On Sunday afternoon, his right hand was bandaged from the encounter.

The scene at Waffle House following the shooting. Mark Humphrey / AP

"He was kind of cussing while we were wrestling around. When I finally got the gun he was cussing like I was in the wrong," he said. "It wasn't any kind of talking between us; I just knew I just had to get that away from him."

Shaw said he wasn't sure if the gunman had a knife or another weapon on him when he made his move, but felt he just had to get him outside.

"Later on I learned he had other magazines in his gun and could have reloaded, so I'm glad I acted," Shaw said.

Reinking, who killed four and injured four others after opening fire in the Waffle House, escaped after being confronted by Shaw.

Police said a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in woods near his apartment complex, which is not far from the scene of the shooting. They added that he had put on a pair of pants and was seen wearing black pants and no shirt or jacket.