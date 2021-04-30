Walmart is opposing Kanye West's bid for 'Yeezy' trademark

Walmart has filed formal opposition to Kanye West's bid to trademark his "Yeezy" logo, with the superstore titan saying the rapper's symbol looks too much like its own stamp.

The retail giant said consumers could mistake the "Walmart Spark Design" with the "Yeezy" symbol that's in the same general shape but is expressed in dots rather than solid marks.

Kanye West's Yeezy logo (L) versus Walmart. Walmart / Kutakrock

"As expressed in Walmart’s previous correspondence, Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart’s well-known spark logo design," Walmart attorney Erica Goven wrote in a letter to West's attorneys earlier this month.

The West application is now winding its way through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

But in informing West's team of company opposition, Walmart said it's open to negotiations depending on how the artist plans to use his proposed logo.

"As we have previously mentioned, with the little information provided in the intent to use application, it is difficult for Walmart to determine, without more information from Yeezy, how the parties could work together to eliminate confusion," according to Goven.

"Unfortunately, since Walmart has not received any substantive feedback, in order for Walmart to preserve its rights and protect the Walmart Spark Design, Walmart must move forward in filing a Notice of Opposition against the Yeezy Application. Despite the filing of the Notice of Opposition, we remain hopeful of having productive discussions around Yeezy’s proposed use of the Yeezy Application."

West's sixth studio album, "Yeezus," remains one of his most critically acclaimed, and the accompanying 2013 tour was wildly popular.

He's also launched a host of clothing ventures under the brand name "Yeezy."

Representatives for the famed rapper could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.