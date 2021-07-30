Walt Disney Co. will mandate Covid vaccines for U.S. workers

The Walt Disney Co., a media conglomerate that owns Disney theme parks, ABC networks, and namesake movie studios, will require all salaried and non-union employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority," the company said Friday. "Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated."

The company said those who aren't already vaccinated have 60 days to complete their vaccination "with certain limited exceptions," and said it would enter conversations with unions representing employees over vaccinations.

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," the statement said.

Vaccine mandates by private employers are on the rise as the highly contagious delta variant drives a surge in Covid cases across the United States.

Earlier this week, Google and Facebook announced vaccine mandates for their employees, and tech giant Apple said it would delay a planned return to the office for employees.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday a federal vaccine mandate that would require all workers be vaccinated or face regular testing.