Want to buy canned whipped cream in New York state? Don’t forget your ID

The next time you purchase a can of whipped cream in New York, be prepared to show some ID.

A little-known state law banning canned whipped cream sales to those under 21 has only recently been noticed — and enforced — to the amusement of customers unaware of the not-so-new regulation.

The age limit was enacted nine months ago to curb teens from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in the whipped cream canister, commonly referred to as “whippits” or “whip-its.”

Meghan Massey, 43, couldn't understand why she was being carded earlier this month at her local Hannaford Supermarket in Watertown.

"I thought, 'What is going on?' I was looking in my cart. What am I being ID'd for? I was so confused," a laughing Massey told NBC News on Monday. "I was mortified. Why am I being ID'd? What is going on right now? I'm 43 with gray hair."

While Massey was having a laugh out of her supermarket ID incident earlier this month, Kent Sopris, president of the the New York Association of Convenience Stores, isn't so amused about the regulation he claimed is burdening members.

"Requiring age verification when purchasing whipped cream is another classic compliance burden placed on convenience stores in New York State," he said in a statement.

"We hear constantly how important small businesses are to New York politicians but quite frankly laws like this prove otherwise."

The age requirement for canned whipped cream went into effect Nov. 25. But Sopris said it wasn't until recent weeks that his members became aware of it.

"We did not receive any notice that the bill had been acted upon by the governor — nor did any of our business colleagues," he added. "When NYACS realized the law was in effect we immediately alerted our membership and advised them of the change in the law."

And Erica Komoroske, a spokeswoman for Stewart’s Shops based in Ballston Spa, also said her company only found out about the age requirement in recent weeks when employees noticed signs at other stores.

The chain now has hand-drawn signs educating customers of the 21-and-over whipped cream policy.

"I know it does seem silly," Komoroske said Monday. "But we definitely see that there are certain teenagers that are abusing cans of whipped cream. So on the flip side we see that as well."