Warner Bros. Discovery condemns threats against J.K. Rowling after tweeting support for Salman Rushdie

Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying the company supports "freedom of expression."

Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a Twitter reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall on Friday. She wrote that she felt "sick" over Rushdie being attacked and hope that he would recover.

"Don't worry you are next," a user responded.

Rowling said that her report of the tweet determined “no violations” were found, and shared a screenshot of the message from Twitter. Others shared that they had reported the tweet and Twitter substantiated that its community guidelines were violated.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which has the rights to Rowling's "Harry Potter" franchise, said it stands with her and all authors rights to express themselves.

"WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena," the company said. "Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York."

It does not appear that the tweet is still online, but the user’s account has responded to Rowling’s public request for Twitter’s support.

The user wrote Sunday that they recovered their account "after heavy reports" and questioned how they could threaten her life from Pakistan. They then wrote that their comment was an "indication" of others who live in the United Kingdom.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation Sunday.

Rushdie's agent said Sunday that the author was off a ventilator and on the "road to recovery" after being stabbed in the neck Friday morning at the the Chautauqua Institution. The author has been the subject of threats for decades, after his controversial novel "The Satanic Verses" drew the ire of some Muslims and was banned in Iran.

Police identified the stabbing suspect as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. A preliminary review of his social media shows he had sympathies for Shia extremism and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

It's unclear what motivated the Twitter user's apparent threat against Rowling.

The "Harry Potter" author has been criticized heavily in recent years for her views against transgender women, with many calling her TERF,” or a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Some have also criticized some of her famed "Harry Potter" characters as problematic, including goblin bankers who embody anti-Semitic stereotypes.