Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone after shooting on 'Rust' set

A search warrant was issued for actor Alec Baldwin's cell phone Thursday, nearly two months after a shooting on the New Mexico set of "Rust" killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director, court documents show.

In an affidavit filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, authorities asked for the iPhone "due to conversations between affiant and Alec Baldwin being conducted through 'iMessages.'"

The affiant is identified as a violent crimes detective with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department. The documents do not provide additional details about the conversations.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding Joel Souza, 48.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger and said he believed the gun was empty when it was given to him by another member of the film crew.

