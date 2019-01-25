Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 11:53 PM GMT By Phil Helsel

Authorities in Georgia on Friday issued four arrest warrants for murder against a 27-year-old man in the fatal shootings of four people and the wounding of a fifth.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, said in a statement that the warrants were issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, who is still at large.

Police in Rockmart, a town of about 4,000 people in Polk County about 40 miles northwest of Atlanta, reported two double homicide cases in two separate locations at around 8 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said Thursday that two men and two women were killed at two scenes near each other, two of them at a house and the others at an apartment about 300 yards away a few minutes later.

The dead were identified by the GBI as Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, who were found at one scene where a third person was also found wounded and was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is being treated. The wounded person appeared to have been shot in the face, Sorrells said Thursday.

Dadrian Cummings, 26, and Arkeyla Perry, 24, were dead at the second scene, according to the GBI. NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported that they were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Sorrells said Thursday that the victims appeared to have been targeted. "But I don't know why,” he said.

The GBI said Friday that Gamble, the suspect, fled the scene of the shooting and stole a Ford truck, which was later found in Bartow County.

"He is considered armed and very dangerous and is actively being sought by local, state and federal authorities at this time," the law enforcement agency said.