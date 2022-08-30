A suspected carjacker accidentally shot an accomplice as they allegedly tried to steal an Uber vehicle in Washington, D.C., on Monday, police said.

The Uber driver told police that he had gone to pick up a rider on the 4400 block of 3rd Street SE. The Metropolitan Police Department later reported a shooting at the location.

The driver told police he was approached by four people, including one who got into the vehicle, according to NBC Washington. One of the other people in the group pointed a gun at the driver and told him to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, police said, the driver sped off and a suspect fired a shot, accidentally hitting his fellow would-be carjacker.

Police said the driver’s app confirmed the pickup location, and officers found shell casings and a gun at the scene, NBC Washington reported.

A person later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives believe he was part of the carjacking attempt and he’s been placed under arrest, according to NBC Washington.

Representatives with the Metropolitan Police Department provided NBC News with an incident report when asked about the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

An incident report provided to NBC News by the Metropolitan Police Department said the attempted vehicle theft occurred about 10 p.m. The victim told police four people approached his Toyota Highlander and two shots were fired in the direction of the vehicle. A gun was also recovered inside of the vehicle, the report said.

A short time later, police received information that a suspect “walked into a local area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” the report said.

The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested for the suspected carjacking while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the report said.

Uber said it has been in touch with the driver to check on his wellbeing. The Uber account holder who requested the ride had access to the platform removed while the investigation continues, the company said.

“We’re relieved that the driver was not seriously injured during this chilling attack and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.