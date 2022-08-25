Washington man meeting up with woman from dating app held hostage, robbed at gunpoint

A first date for a Washington man meeting with a woman from an online dating app turned into a terrifying hostage situation in which he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint, stripped naked and threatened with his own nude photos.

The 30-year-old victim, who was not identified, met the woman on the app Plenty of Fish, where she posed as around his age, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

He went to an apartment complex in Parkland, a suburb of Tacoma, Saturday for a hopeful first date. But instead, he was kidnapped and extorted, authorities said.

Just five minutes after he arrived to the date's apartment, a man emerged and pointed a gun at him, the sheriff's office said.

The man ordered the victim to take his clothing off and hand over his money. After he stripped his clothes off, a female suspect at the apartment took photos of him.

The pair then demanded the victim unlock his cell phone and transfer $6,000 to their account using an app, but the transaction was flagged as fraudulent and failed to go through, officials said.

The suspects forced the victim to attempt several other transactions via various apps, going as far as posing as the victim over the phone to unlock the account, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was finally released after three hours, but the suspects threatened that if he told anyone about what happened, they'd release his nude photos to everyone in his contact list.

Still, the victim reported the incident and deputies worked with the him to identify the suspects using social media apps and “other means,” the sheriff's office said.

The following day deputies arrived to the same apartment on a domestic violence assault call and when they arrived they recognized the male suspect from the date-turned-robbery.

Deputies proceeded to try and take the suspect into custody, and saw “the suspect reached for a gun inside his pocket,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to place him in handcuffs. Once in the patrol car, the suspect was not cooperative. He moved his handcuffs to the front of his body and broke the interior door panel of the car “in an attempt to escape” and broke the top of the seatbelt fastener to use as a tool to help him, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, 22, was charged with robbery, kidnapping, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious mischief, all in the first degree. His bail was set at $125,000, authorities said.

Officials said he has multiple prior felony convictions, including as a juvenile for robbery. One of his prior convictions was for unlawful possession of a firearm and he is on supervision with the Department of Corrections.

The female suspect, 19, was also arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping and extortion. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Neither of the suspects' names were released.

"Always do your research and trust your instinct," the sheriff's office said, warning the public to be careful in online dating.