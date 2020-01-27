Washington Post suspends reporter after Kobe Bryant rape allegation tweet

A Washington Post reporter has been suspended after she tweeted an old article about Kobe Bryant being accused of rape, shortly after the news of NBA legend's death broke.
Felicia Sonmez, a national political reporter for the Washington Post, on Sunday afternoon tweeted 2016 Daily Beast article with the headline, "Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession."
Her tweet came in the moments after the stunning news broke that Bryant had died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people also died in the crash.
Sonmez later deleted the tweet and others defending her decision to share the article. "Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality, even if that public figure beloved and that totality upsetting," Sonmez wrote.
She also tweeted a screenshot of hate mail she had received over the tweets, including the names of the senders. That tweet has also now been deleted.
One of the Washington Post's managing editors, Tracy Grant, said in a statement released to NBC News on Monday that Sonmez "was placed on administrative leave while The Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated The Post newsroom’s social media policy."
"The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues," Grant said.
The Post did not specify which tweets in particular prompted the suspension or which social media policy she violated.
Sonmez' tweet prompted swift outrage on Sunday, and many called for her to be fired.
"@washingtonpost You need to fire Felicia Sonmez asap! Her tweets about Kobe Bryant after he & other victims died in a tragic helicopter crash are beyond insensitive. They are cold hearted & show no respect for his family/friends. Parents & children died today for Christ sake!" one person tweeted.
"Is the Washington Post going to fire Felicia Sonmez for this heartless tweet or does the paper condone her actions after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant?" asked another.
Bryant was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado. He was charged with rape, but the case was dropped after the accuser declined to testify. A civil suit was later settled.
Bryant, who married Vanessa Laine in 2001, admitted to having had sex with the woman but insisted that it was consensual.
Many people expressed equal outrage that The Washington Post had decided to put Sonmez on leave following her tweets.
The Washington Post "should reinstate Felicia Sonmez. An overreaction to the keyboard warriors. While you can debate the timing of the tweets, it's a relevant detail to the life of Kobe Bryant. A newspaper silencing a journalist sets a terrible example," one person wrote.