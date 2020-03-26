Washington State football player Bryce Beekman, 22, found dead at his home

A Washington State football player was found dead Tuesday at his off-campus home in Pullman, authorities said.
Police received a call around 5:45 p.m. and discovered Bryce Beekman, 22, dead. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said a friend of Beekman's found him at the home not breathing.
There were no signs of foul play and no indication that the death was a suicide, Jenkins said in a statement Thursday.
"At this time, there are no indications of a connection to COVID-19, but that will be part of the investigation," Jenkins added.
Beekman, a redshirt senior, transferred to Washington State from Arizona Western Junior College last season. He was a safety for Washington's Cougars football team.
The athlete, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, started in all 13 games during his junior year and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles, according to the school.
As a freshman at Arizona he was named NJCAA All-America honorable mention, and as a sophomore was rated the No. 4 junior-college safety prospect in the country.
The school's athletic director, Pat Chun, said in a statement on Twitter that they are in shock over the news of Beekman's death.
"Bryce was a tremendous young man, a great teammate and will be missed by all," he said. "We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends."
Head coach Nick Rolovich remembered the rising senior athlete as a "wonderful young man."
"He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends," Rolovich said.