Washington State football player Bryce Beekman died from accidental drug overdose

Bryce Beekman, the Washington State football player found dead at his home in late March, died from an accidental overdose, the coroner said.
The 22-year-old athlete died on March 23 from acute intoxication due to a combination of fentanyl and promethazine, Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday.
Fentanyl is used to treat severe pain and promethazine is commonly used for allergies.
Pullman police received a call around 5:45 p.m. on March 23 about a person not breathing. Beekman had died before first responders arrived, Chief Gary Jenkins previously said.
Beekman's family said in a statement that they have many questions regarding his death and are working with police to find answers "and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else's son or daughter," according to ESPN.
The family went on to say that they were grateful for the love and support they have received.
"It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality, and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend, and great teammate," the statement read.
Beekman, a redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transferred to Washington State from Arizona Western College before last season. He was a safety and started all 13 games during his junior year and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles.
As a freshman at Arizona Western, he was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honorable mention, and as a sophomore he was rated the No. 4 junior college safety prospect in the country.