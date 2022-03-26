Washington state plans to ban most non-electric vehicles by 2030, according to a newly signed bill by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The bill says that all vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in the state must be electric.

"On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council ... shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target," it reads.

The bill covers a lot of transportation issues in the state and is a part of a larger $16.9 billion transportation package called “Move Ahead Washington," which Inslee described as a way to create more efficient transportation options.

"Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation," Inslee said. "This package will move us away from the transportation system our grandparents imagined and towards the transportation system our grandchildren dream of."

Also included in the transportation package is funding for four new hybrid-electric ferries, thousands of electric vehicle charging stations, 25 transit electrification projects across the state, as well as free fares for riders 18 and younger on public transportation systems, according to a Medium post the governor wrote on Friday.