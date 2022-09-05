Washington state teen missing under suspicious circumstances is found, then arrested in murder case

A 16-year-old who went missing "under suspicious circumstances" has been found — and was then arrested in connection to the murder of a 51-year-old man, according to police.

Investigators in Thurston County, Washington, had requested the public's assistance in locating the teenager on Thursday after he went missing.

The 16-year-old's truck was found abandoned in Olympia, Washington, with small amounts of blood in it, items scattered around and his shattered cellphone nearby, according to NBC affiliate in Seattle KING5. The teen was last seen leaving his home Thursday afternoon to attend football practice, but never made it.

He was found safe later that night at 10:00 p.m. and returned to his family, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

The same morning the teenager went missing, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check on a home in Orting, Washington, after being told a 51-year-old man "had not shown up for work for 4 days," according to a news release.

Pierce County deputies respond to a welfare check on Sept. 1, 2022 in Orting, Wash. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Deputies found the man deceased inside his home with a gunshot wound and no firearm nearby.

After processing the scene for evidence, detectives arrested two 16-year-old suspects in connection to the murder on Friday night, one of them being the 16-year-old who previously went missing.

Police would not comment on what evidence they found tying the teenagers to the murder.

"Both males were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for Murder in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm," according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

As part of a law passed in the state in January, the minors cannot be interviewed by authorities unless their attorneys are present, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss. It is not known at this time if the suspects have attorneys.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Moss told NBC News. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if and what charges will be filed.