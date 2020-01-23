Watch: Deer submerged in swimming pool rescued by Kentucky police officer

A Lexington, Kentucky, police officer is being lauded after rescuing a deer trapped in an in-ground pool.
"You never know what a day on patrol will bring! Watch what happened Monday morning when Officer Flannery responded to a home in a rural part of Fayette County," the Lexington Police Department tweeted Wednesday with a video.
In the video, Flannery gets out of his patrol car at a home, as a dispatcher informed him that animal control is being notified.
The officer approaches the pool, where the deer's body is submerged in the frigid water. Only the animal's head and legs rest on the concrete surrounding the pool.
Flannery first pulls on one of the deer's legs, then two. The deer is sluggish, hardly moving and doesn't resist the officer.
The deer turns to float belly-up as another person approaches to help. That person lifts the deer's hind legs as Flannery holds the two front legs, and they gently place the animal on the pavement.
The deer almost immediately finds its footing and runs away into sparse woods. It's unclear how long the entire rescue took.
The police department's video featured a slow-motion, black and white edit of the deer running away at the end set to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."