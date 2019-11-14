Watch giant whale swim under surfers in Southern California

"It was completely surreal and so insane," said the 18-year-old who captured the drone footage.

Student's drone footage shows whale swimming around California surfers

Nov. 14, 201901:03

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Ben Kesslen and Suzanne Ciechalski

A high school senior in Southern California was flying his drone around a beach when he spotted something extraordinary.

A giant whale was swimming toward and then under a group of more than a dozen surfers sitting on their boards in waters near Dana Point south of Los Angeles on Monday.

"It was completely surreal and so insane," the drone operator, Payton Landaas, 18, told NBC News.

The surfers appeared largely oblivious to the massive mammal, not noticing even when the whale was just feet away.

That is, until the sea creature flicks its tail, sending one surfer swimming away. Others remained in place, seemingly unfazed.

Landaas said that he uses his drone to film around the ocean often, capturing images of everything from dolphins and sharks to seals to sailboats.

Image: Ben KesslenBen Kesslen

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 

Suzanne Ciechalski

Suzanne Ciechalski is a New York-based reporter for NBC News' social newsgathering team. 