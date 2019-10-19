Breaking News Emails
Two cranes leaning on a collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans where three people died on Oct. 12 are to be demolished in controlled explosions.
The demolition was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, but city officials had to postpone it due to high winds.
New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said 112 people were working inside the building when the 18-story structure began to crumble, NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans reported.
Of the three people who died in the collapse, the bodies of two remain inside the site, and the National Guard has been brought in to assist in the search and recovery of those victims. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said recovering the remains would be a top priority once the area was rendered safe.
If the plans succeed, the towers will drop vertically, sparing neighboring structures that include the Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club, both built in the 1920s. An existing evacuation zone around the collapsed building will be expanded briefly before the demolition.
The towers — one around 270 feet high, the other about 300 feet — weigh tons and have loomed over the unstable wreckage for a week.