Where to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 ball drop and festive performances

It’ll soon be time to hold your loved ones, chant the final countdown and ring in 2024 while watching with the iconic Times Square ball drop.

No matter where you welcome the new year — on the dance floor, under the mistletoe or on the couch — here’s where to watch the countdown festivities.

This year, NBC won’t carry national New Year’s Eve programming as the holiday falls on a Sunday, when “Sunday Night Football” airs, but other networks will air spectacles that include rock star performances and show celebrations across the country.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET

Channel: ABC

How to stream: “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will be live on TV and on ABC’s website and app. It can also be viewed on subscription services with live TV, such as Hulu and YouTube TV.

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest in New York with co-host Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai in Los Angeles and Dayanara Torres in Puerto Rico.

Performances & more: Cardi B will perform from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and LL Cool J will perform a medley of his hits from Times Square. Other stars appearing include Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Reneé Rapp, Post Malone from Las Vegas and K-pop group NewJeans from South Korea.

‘New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: CNN

How to stream: It’ll stream live on CNN Max and, for TV subscribers, on CNN.com and the CNN app.

Hosts: The dynamic duo Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will celebrate their seventh year as co-hosts of the New Year's Eve celebration in New York. Broadcasters Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the celebration at 12:30 a.m. ET to ring in the new year from Austin, Texas, in the Central time zone.

Performances & more: Enrique Iglesias, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Rod Stewart and Miranda Lambert are just some of the artists to perform. There will also be interviews with Patti LaBelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, as well as a special appearance by illusionist David Blaine.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Time: Part 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. ET and part 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Channel: CBS

How to stream: It’ll air live on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee, and stream on CBS.com and will be available on demand on Paramount+

Hosts: Grammy-nominated artist Elle King and “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith host the third annual Nashville bash.

Performances & more: The greatest of country music will take the stage, including Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Watch the Times Square Alliance New Year’s Eve show in person

For the brave souls who want to see the rain of confetti from the ball drop in person in New York City's Time Square, here's how to get in on the fun.

Time: The New Year’s Eve Ball is raised to the top of a pole at One Times Square around 6 p.m. ET, and it’s released at 11:59 p.m. to make its 60-second drop to celebrate the new year.

How to stream: Live pictures from Times Square will be streamed from 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC New York and Peacock.

Where: Access points to the viewing area are at 49th, 52nd and 56th streets on Sixth and Eighth avenues.

Hosts: Actor Jonathan Bennett and co-host Jeremy Hassell

Performances & more: Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Rida, Paul Anka and an appearance by Mayor Eric Adams.