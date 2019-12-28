A California woman who fell off a cliff more than 100 feet high was rescued after nearly 13 hours when a hiker heard her calling for help, authorities said.
Video released by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau showed rescuers descending from a helicopter to the rocky ground below in Palos Verdes to lift the woman to safety.
She is currently being treated at a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Doug Kimura with the Lomita sheriff's station.
The woman, 32, told authorities that she was at the cliff at around 7 p.m. Thursday when she fell while looking at her cellphone, Kimura said.
At about 8 a.m. Friday, a hiker heard the woman calling out for help but wasn't able to reach her, so they called authorities.
“She’s lucky that she didn’t succumb to her injuries," Kimura said. "She’s also lucky that someone heard her screaming with all the wind and noise.