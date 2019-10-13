Breaking News Emails
A California high school football player made the viral tackle of the weekend — against his own teammate.
Kha’ron Thrower's joy — seeing his Fairfield High School teammate, Antonio Bush, intercept a pass — turned to instant horror when Bush started racing the wrong way, toward their own goal line.
Thrower turned on the jets and ran down Bush, bringing him down with a diving tackle at their own 11-yard line.
The play saved at least two points from a safety and maybe more, but it wasn't enough as Fairfield was defeated, 14-7, by Rodriguez High School on Friday night.
Bush has been working hard, fighting through injuries, according to Thrower, who tweeted on Sunday that "lil bro fine and he’ll bounce back."
Fairfield HS, which is in Solano County, halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, remained winless for the season.
Falcons coach Matsu Matsukado said his team has been its own worst enemy so far in this 0-7 season.
“We’ve been through a lot of games where we’ve been right on point and we’ve been close,” Matsukado told the Daily Republic newspaper.
“It seems like we shoot ourselves in the foot or have mental lapses. I know most of these guys are tired because they’re going both ways, but there’s no excuse. We’re not executing as well as we should be.”