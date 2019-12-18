Watch live: House votes on Trump impeachment articles

By David K. Li

The U.S. Coast Guard released video footage on Wednesday showing a dramatic maritime raid that netted thousands of pounds of cocaine.

A cutter carrying guardsmen, blaring a police car-like siren, pulls up to a small craft shouting, "Manos arriba, manos arriba!" — "hands up, hands up," orders in which at least two people on board complied, footage showed.

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew members palletize bales of contraband on the cutter's flight deck following an at-sea interdiction of a low-profile go-fast vessel during Bertholf's patrol of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, on Nov. 4, 2019.Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Kru / U.S. Coast Guard

Guardsmen boarded the contraband-carrying vessel and uncovered cocaine just below deck.

"Yeah this place is loaded," said one guardsman, as he picked through bags of drugs stored in plain sight by the wheel. "Looks like five or six bales just visible right now. Might be more underneath all these bags."

A Coast Guardsman inspects a package of suspected cocaine seized from a suspected drug smuggling vessel interdicted by Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, on Nov. 27, 2019.Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles / U.S. Coast Guard

The footage was from a 3,100-pound seizure of cocaine, officials said. It was one of several maritime raids, announced in November, that netted 18,000 pounds of cocaine worth $312 million.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

