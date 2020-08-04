'We were in hell': Multiple people injured in hot air balloon crash in Wyoming

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Multiple people were injured after three hot air balloons crashed in Wyoming on Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred south of Teton Village, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries has not been made public. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the incident or how many people were hurt, but authorities said the balloons were found across a section of land that was less than half a mile.

Clint Phillips, a Texas resident who was in one of the balloons, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that his balloon was carrying 20 people when it began “lifting us up and slamming us back down again."

"I couldn’t believe how beautiful everything was," he told the newspaper. “And then we were in hell a few minutes later. It was crazy."

A teenager who was in another balloon with his family told the newspaper that their captain fell out while they remained in its basket.

"We bounced and went back up in the air by ourselves,” he told the News & Guide, adding that other people were on the ground hurt.

The sheriff’s office said that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.