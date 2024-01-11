Arctic blast to bring 'dangerously cold' temperatures

An Arctic blast of cold air is set to bring “dangerously cold” sub-zero temperatures to central regions this weekend, while the eastern half of the country will continue to be battered by snow, sleet and rain from relentless winter storms.

The National Weather Service said in an advisory early Thursday that in the wake of this week’s storms a “much colder Arctic airmass” will arrive across the Plains and Midwest and into the Ohio Valley and last well beyond the end of this week.

The mercury will drop to minus figures across much of Montana and North Dakota on Friday afternoon, with highs in the single digits and 10s across Iowa and Minnesota.

“Temperatures will be brutal compared to the relatively mild conditions that have been experienced for much of the winter season up to this point in time,” the weather service said.

Having already been hit with heavy snow and treacherous driving conditions all week, the NWS said another major winter storm was due to hit eastern Nebraska to central Michigan on Saturday, with widespread snow of 6 to 12 inches across this portion of the Midwest, and more than a foot possible in lower Michigan.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday are expected to be the coldest in the state's history, with 0 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for Des Moines, amid fears that the cold could affect turnout.

And sports is not immune to the Midwest freeze either: Saturday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins is set to be played in -6 conditions — dropping to about -20 with wind chill — which would make it the coldest home playoff game in the Chiefs' history.

The South is also expected to meet with yet more extreme weather this weekend, with a repeated chance of high winds and tornadoes. Parts of Florida are still repairing damage from tornadoes earlier this week.