Weekend gun violence shakes gatherings in cities across U.S.

Gun violence marred outdoor and indoor gatherings in cities across the U.S. this weekend after some regions emerged from a scorching heat wave.

Colorado Springs saw back-to-back shootings that injured five starting on Friday night.

And in Louisiana, six people were shot, two fatally, in the early morning hours of Saturday.

In Flint, Michigan, a woman died after she was fatally shot by police after allegedly exchanging gunfire with them near a Juneteenth parade.

The suspect, whose name was not released, died at a hospital following the shooting, and the officer was uninjured, Michigan State Police said in a statement. Police said the suspect had driven up to a "traffic point" near the parade and opened fire on an officer. WEYI reported the parade was rerouted.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, NBC Chicago reported that at least five people were killed and dozens injured in gun violence across the city so far this weekend.

And a Wichita, Kansas police officer was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting, according to police chief Gordon Ramsay. NBC News affiliate KWCH reported the suspect in that shooting was killed after exchanging fire with police.

In Texas, two children were among the eight people were shot at a party in Old East Dallas, NBC DFW reported. Police said the shooting happened after an argument broke out at the party.

In Northern California, seven people were shot, one fatally, near Lake Merritt in the city of Oakland.

According to the Oakland Police Department, that shooting happened while thousands of people were gathered around the lake downtown, and Oakland Police were there to monitor public safety.

"Immediately after the shooting, Oakland Police Officers observed two men running from the scene with firearms. Both men have been arrested and two firearms recovered," OPD wrote.