The Weeknd cancels concert after losing his voice during show

The Canadian musician took to Instagram to apologize to fans and promise to make it up to them with another concert.
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 23, 2022.
By Mirna Alsharif and Kurt Chirbas

The Weeknd canceled a concert in Los Angeles on Saturday after losing his voice during the show.

The concert, which took place at the SoFi Stadium, was part of the Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour," and was due to start at 9p.m., Variety reported. Upon his entrance into the stadium, the artist's voice cracked audibly when welcoming his fans but he made it through only four songs before cutting the show short at around 9:30p.m.

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage according to Variety. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back."

The Canadian musician later took to Instagram to apologize to fans and promise them a new concert.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated," he said via Instagram story. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’m make it up to you with a new date.”

The Saturday night concert was the Weeknd's second night in a row performing at the SoFi stadium.

"Can’t believe we’re here," the artist said in a recent Instagram post. "Los Angeles… this weekend belongs to us."

The Weeknd's next concert date is set for Sept. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, according to his website. There is no new date for the canceled Los Angeles concert as of yet.

