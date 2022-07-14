Weeks after she was denied a protective order, a Michigan woman and her family are dead

A Michigan woman was denied a protection order against her husband two weeks before she and her family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, court documents show.

Tirany Savage, 35, filed for the order June 24 in Michigan’s 34th Circuit Court, claiming her husband, Bo Eugene Savage, had recently bought a gun, repeatedly threatened suicide and refused to leave the family’s home, according to documents published by NBC affiliate WPBN of Traverse City.

“I do not want my safety or my son’s safety in jeopardy,” she wrote, according to the order.

The order was denied three days later by a judge who found insufficient evidence of immediate or irreparable injury, according to documents obtained by the station.

The judge, Troy Daniel, wrote that Savage could request the order in divorce court, the documents show. Tirany Savage filed for divorce last Thursday, the station reported.

Three days later, deputies in Roscommon Township, roughly 115 miles north of Lansing, were dispatched to a home around 3:30 a.m. and found the bodies of Tirany Savage; her husband; her son, Dayton Cowdrey, 13; and her mother, Kim Lynette Ebright, 58, the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said that the family appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office did not say who appears to have fired the gun. Undersheriff Ben Lowe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daniel could not immediately be reached at a number listed for him on the court website, and his election campaign did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.