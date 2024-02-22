Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her team said in a statement Thursday.

She was diagnosed last year after undergoing several medical tests. Her team said the conditions have "presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life."

"Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," Williams' team said in a news release.

Williams has previously opened up about her battles with Lymphedema and Graves' Disease. In 2022, it was announced that her daytime talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” would end because of ongoing health-related issues.

Her team said the decision to share her latest health issues was "difficult and made after careful consideration." They said she is still able to "do many things for herself" and is receiving treatment.

"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the release stated. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

