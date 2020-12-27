The fire that killed a West Virginia Air National Guard firefighter early Sunday was arson, the state’s fire marshal said.

The firefighter, whose name has yet not been released, was responding as aid to a fire in Martinsburg, in the state's northeast corner, NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington reported.

Officials have said there were two arson incidents early Sunday, one at 2 a.m., in which the firefighter died, and one earlier at around 1:30 a.m. in neighboring Jefferson County.

The fire marshal tweeted that the fires were set at unused structures about 3 miles apart.

The marshal had not yet publicly identified any suspects and was offering a reward for information.

The deceased firefighter was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. It was unclear whether there were any additional injuries.