By Elisha Fieldstadt

Both coasts are expected to be hit by wet and windy weather just in time for the busiest travel days of the holidays.

Heavy rains and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected from Northern California to Washington state Wednesday night and into Thursday.

On the East Coast, Central and Southern Florida are anticipating heavy winds, hail and possible tornadoes, forecasters said. The North Carolina coast is facing the same as the storm marches north.

By Thursday night, the storm will start affecting the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel hubs Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston could all see up to 4 inches of rain and possible flooding between Thursday night and Friday night. Those cities and the areas surrounding will see higher-than-average temperatures, but in New York, wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Before the forecast, holiday travelers were warned that they could see traffic that would multiply their travel time by four. A record-breaking 112.5 million Americans are expected to take to the roads, skies and rails this holiday weekend, starting Wednesday, according to AAA.

"With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas — with Thursday, Dec. 20 being the nation’s worst day to travel,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX, a travel data company.

Local forecasters in New York and New England are predicting possible snow flurries on Christmas Eve, but expect Christmas day to be dry.