Whale lands on boat off Massachusetts coast in ‘insane’ moment caught on video

A stunning moment off the coast of Massachusetts was caught on video Sunday morning after a whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat, briefly submerging it in the water.

In footage of the encounter, the whale, which appears to be a humpback, can be seen emerging from the water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down into the water before bouncing upright again.

The incident unfolded at around 10 a.m. in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, town officials said.

“It was insane," one witness, Ryder Parkhurst, told NBC Boston. "The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Pops up, bang ... right on the bow of the guy’s boat.”

“I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” Parkhurst said. “It was nuts. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.”

In a statement published Sunday, the Town of Plymouth said a Harbormaster boat assigned to the area responded to check on the vessel occupants.

"The operator reported no injuries and no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel," it said.

Harbormaster crews had been monitoring the area since around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in a bid to ensure everyone's safety after a boat was bumped by a whale on Friday, NBC Boston reported.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said many boats had been out in the area for recreational fishing on Sunday due to an abundance of bait fish, which he said was also attracting whales to the area.

The town said the Plymouth Harbormaster Department had forwarded information about the incident to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. The environmental police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The town said the department recommended boaters keep a distance of at least 100 yards from whales to "minimize potential interactions."

“This interaction, while rare, is a reminder that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales,” it said.