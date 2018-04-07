Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

For seven years, American federal agent Andrew Hogan was hot on the trail of one of the world's most elusive and brazen drug bosses, Joaquín Guzmán.

Agents had finally grabbed Guzmán — also known as "El Chapo," Mexican-Spanish slang for "Shorty" — in 2014 at a beach resort in Mazatlán, Mexico.

For their first face-to-face meeting, Hogan wore a black ball cap that once belonged to Guzmán — what he called a "souvenir of the hunt." He couldn't contain his excitement in front of the reputed cartel kingpin.

"What's up, Chapo?" were Hogan's first words to the man he had been pursuing so tirelessly.

The former Drug Enforcement Administration agent revealed his role in tracking Guzmán in an exclusive interview Wednesday on "Today," and will share more details Sunday with NBC News' Lester Holt on "Dateline."

Guzmán had eluded authorities for over a decade after escaping from a Mexican prison in 2001, going undetected from safe house to safe house as the Sinaloa Cartel continued trafficking billions of dollars worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs across international borders.